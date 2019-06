Share:

LAHORE : The annual Hajj training camp will be held on June 16-17 at Darul Fallah Trust (Regd) Hall, Jamia Masjid Bilal, Ghulshan-e-Hayat Park, Shahdara Morre, Lahore at 8am, says a press release. Instructor Al-Haaj Qari Muhammad Karam Dad Awan will explain all the Haj phases in a simple manner. All the participants will be given Haj books, Haj maps and other important material free of cost.