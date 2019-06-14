Share:

RAWALPINDI - The District Health Authority on Thurs­day requested the distract administra­tion to make necessary security arrange­ments for anti-polio drive being started from June 17.

In-charge anti-polio drive Chaudary Hus­sain said that the DHA had requested the administration to provide 2,500 securi­ty personnel for conducting the drive in a successful manner.

He said that the polio workers had faced harassment and refusal cases during the last anti-polio drive in Pirwadahi, Dhok Naju, Fauji Colony and adjacent areas.

Hussain said that around 2,000 polio teams including 1,500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Un­ion council medical officers and 400 area in-charges would administer polio drops to over 740,000 children than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala cantonments boards areas.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.”

He said that continuous efforts were be­ing made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended chil­dren are registered, he said.

The In-charge said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, while envi­ronmental samples for polio virus tested negative after a long period in May.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Ali Randhawa directed the con­cerned officials to ensure strict security measures during the anti-polio drive being commenced in 3 tehsils of the district in­cluding Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas from June 17 to 21.

“People should avoid negative hearsays regarding polio drops because the drops of polio vaccine could save our children from lifetime disability,” the DC said.

He ordered the officials to keep a keen eye on high-risk areas and directed health officials to make sure that all children were administrated with anti-polio drops.

Randhwa said that polio was a nation­al issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.