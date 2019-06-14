Share:

LAHORE - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the city and most parts of the Punjab province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions during this period. In the city, maximum temperature was recorded as 43 degree Celsius on Thursday. According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country which was likely to move northeastward during the next 24 hours.