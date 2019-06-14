ISLAMABAD - There is a dire need of promoting voluntary blood donation culture in the country as it relies on ‘family donors’ to sustain the transfusion system, speakers said on Thursday.
On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, Prof Zaheer, project director Safe Blood Transfusion Programme, said that it was very important to promote the culture of voluntary blood donations in Pakistan as the country essentially relied on the ‘family donors’ to sustain the transfusion system.
He said that this was not an enviable situation and placed unnecessary burden on families of patients who are already under stress.
Reliance on voluntary and regular blood donors will also improve the blood safety standards manifold. In addition, it will also transform the current ‘demand-driven system’ into a ‘supply-driven system’ as is the case in the countries which have an efficient and well functioning blood system, he said.
To achieve this objective, healthy people, particularly the youth have to come forward and donate blood on a regular basis, 3 to 4 times a year. Prof Zaheer added that the Islamabad Regional Blood Centre will be developed by the end of the next year and must have 100% reliance on voluntary and regular blood donors.