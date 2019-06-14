Share:

LAHORE : Inspector General PoliceArif Nawaz Khan has said that Overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of the country and to address their issues. is among top priorities of the department. He expressed these views during a meeting with a two-member delegation- Vice Chairperson Overseas Commission Ch Waseem and DIG Overseas Commission Nasir Mukhtar Rajpoot from Overseas Pakistani Commission. He said that all RPO’s and DPO’s were taking initiatives to protect properties of Overseas Pakistanis and they were personally monitoring to ensure every possible relief to honourable Pakistanis. He said that due to Police Khidmat Marakaz Overseas Pakistanis were facilitated now regarding issuance of traffic licences and other police service matters.