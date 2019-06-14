Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned Director General (DG) PEMRA in a petition filed against the anti-state and anti-army rhetoric of Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition seeking ban on PTM as the same has neither been registered as a political party nor any as a corporate body.

The IHC bench directed the DG PEMRA to appear before the court in person and deferred the hearing till June 20.

Previously, the bench had directed Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Defense, PEMRA and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit their replies in this regard. It had also sought written response from the Ministry of Interior in this matter.

The court issued these directions while hearing a petition moved by Colonel (Retd) Javed Iqbal through his counsel Barrister Shoaib Razzaq.

In his petition, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the federation and other concerned respondents to take appropriate action against PTM, Dawar and Wazir under the prevailing laws in the best interest of the country and to uphold the respect and prestige of Pakistan Army.

He prayed the court to ban PTM which has still no identification as a force.

The petitioner requested the court to declare that Pashteen, Dawar and Wazir have committed gross violation of Code of Conduct, 2015 and PEMRA Ordinance 2002 and that the Respondent No. 5 (PTA) has failed to stop and act against their violations.