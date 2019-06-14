Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Friday issued a stay order on the federal government's notification removing former federal tax ombudsman Muhstaq Sukhera.

The court ordered that the law ministry notification removing Mushtaq Sukhera would remain suspended until the next hearing.

It ordered Sukhera not to exercise his authority as tax ombudsman until the next hearing despite being restored.

The court further issued notices to the law ministry, the secretary of the President of Pakistan, and the principal secretary of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, seeking replies from the respondents within two weeks.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned.

The federal government had removed Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from the post of federal tax ombudsman on Thursday, withdrawing the official notification for his appointment.

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Punjab, Mushtaq Sukhera was appointed the federal tax ombudsman in August 2017 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government had prepared a reference against the former IGP Punjab for his alleged failure to avert the 2014 tragedy in Lahore's Model Town. The government had forwarded the reference to the Law Ministry.