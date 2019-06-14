Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India can no longer conceal its crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

Commenting on the Indian government’s decision of preventing Amnesty International (AI) from presenting its report on black laws imposed in occupied Kashmir, he said that the global media and human rights organisations had taken India on their radar, and they were closely monitoring the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and different parts of India.

While terming Indian decision shameful, he said that the AI had already declared the notorious Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act as “lawless laws”, and it had been demanding the Indian government to repeal these black laws.

The AJK president said that besides AI, the UN Human Rights Commission, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and British and European parliaments have repeatedly declared that the Indian occupation forces were committing the worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir under the garb of these black laws.

It is time to prevent India from crimes against humanity

The president said that it was high time that the world governments, human rights bodies and the global media join hands to prevent India from committing crimes against humanity in the held territory, and held the occupation forces responsible for human rights violations. “Indian ugly tricks like prevention of report on human rights situation in occupied Kashmir from being unveiled cannot deter the Kashmiri people from their just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan also strongly condemned the killing of highly educated Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces during so-called search and siege and door-to-door search operations in the held territory.

He called upon the international community particularly the United Nations to play an active role to stop India from perpetrating repression in occupied Kashmir and to grant internationally recognized right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.