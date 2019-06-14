Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday assured the family of 10-year-old Farishta that justice would be ensured in the alleged rape and murder case.

The minister met with the family of Farishta in his office.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered on the outskirts of Islamabad last month.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that Shah assured full cooperation to the family from the Ministry of Interior and Islamabad Capital Territory Police to investigate the case.

“The findings of the forensic report and other facts of the case will be made public soon,” the minister said, adding that the police would reach the culprits and this blind murder case would be resolved at any cost.

The ministry quoting the father of Farishta said that the issue was given a political colour and those who did this were not supporting them now, a direct reference to the protest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) who had staged a protest in the capital to show solidarity with the victim family.

The ministry said that the family shared their grief with the interior minister and thanked him for the cooperation. The minister showed deep condolences over the tragic incident.

Farishta went missing from outside her home from Islamabad’s Shahzad Town area on May 15 and her 4-day-old body recovered on May 20 from a nearby forest.

On May 30, the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that the cause of death of 10-old girl could only be ascertained after forensic report comes which will determine the direction of investigations

The police have yet to receive the report of Punjab Forensic Science Agency on the alleged rape and murder of minor.

The case is tricky and a blind murder and final cause of death could only be determined after getting the forensic report, he had added.