Share:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that Japan is ready to play a role in easing tension in the Middle East region.

Abe said that peace and stability in the Middle East region are of high importance for the world.

"Tension is escalating and there is a possibility of war in the region, but the efforts should be done to avoid any war," the visiting Japanese prime minister made the remarks in a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Abe arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday with a plan to help ease tensions between Iran and the United States.