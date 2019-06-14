Share:

MIRPURKHAS - MQM-P candidate Kamran Shaikh has been elected chairman of the Mirpurkhas Municipal Committee.

The no-confidence motion against former committee chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani succeeded with 47 votes against 19 votes in favour of Durrani.

Previously, Haq Parast councillor Durrani was nominated chairman of the Mirpurkhas MCM during the local government elections. Later, differences between Durrani and office bearers of the MQM-P created a rift between the two sides. Resultantly, the MQM-P announced it would oust Durrani from the party.

On May 13, Haq Parast councillors submitted the no-confidence motion against Durrani. Upon this successful motion of no-confidence, charge of the MCM chairman was temporarily given to vice chairman Fareed Ahmed.

Abdul Aziz Shoro, taluka education officer in Mirpurkhas, was the presiding officer on this occasion.