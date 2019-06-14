Share:

Karachi suffered prolonged loadshedding as most areas of the metropolis plunged into darkness on Thursday (yesterday) night.

According to details, unannounced power outages were held for hours in Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Kashmir Colony, Akhtar Colony, Malir, Raffi Garden, Baldia Town, Rafah-e-Aam Society and other areas of the city in scorching heat.

People tried to register complaints on K-Electric (KE) helpline (118) but it was not working. The KE took the stance that the electricity consumption increased owing to searing summer, and some plants were affected due to insufficient gas pressure.

The department further stated that power has been restored after rectifying the local faults, however, partial load management is being held in some parts.