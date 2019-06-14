Share:

MARDAN - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Khanzada Khan on Thursday rejected the federal budget for financial year 2019-20 and declared it anti-masses budget.

“The PTI’s federal budget for fi­nancial year 2019-20 disappoint­ed the masses,” he added. He ex­pressed these views while talking to the media. Khan said that after the passage of 10 months of the govern­ment, PTI is not mentally prepared to accept it that they are in power because their attitude is still like opposition.

The PPP senator said that financial year 2019-20 federal budget is the worst budget of Pakistan’s history.

Khan added that the federal gov­ernment targeted masses in the cur­rent budget. He added that construc­tion of millions of houses was proved to be a political slogan of PTI. He also said that federal government has de­creased the budget of higher commis­sion and through this way they want to close the door of higher education for poor people.

“Government has not increased the salaries of grade 17 and upper grade employees which is great cruelty,” PPP senator added.

Khan added that to improve the eco­nomic condition of the country and to control the rise in dollar price govern­ment should restore the trust of busi­ness community however