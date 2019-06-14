MARDAN - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Khanzada Khan on Thursday rejected the federal budget for financial year 2019-20 and declared it anti-masses budget.
“The PTI’s federal budget for financial year 2019-20 disappointed the masses,” he added. He expressed these views while talking to the media. Khan said that after the passage of 10 months of the government, PTI is not mentally prepared to accept it that they are in power because their attitude is still like opposition.
The PPP senator said that financial year 2019-20 federal budget is the worst budget of Pakistan’s history.
Khan added that the federal government targeted masses in the current budget. He added that construction of millions of houses was proved to be a political slogan of PTI. He also said that federal government has decreased the budget of higher commission and through this way they want to close the door of higher education for poor people.
“Government has not increased the salaries of grade 17 and upper grade employees which is great cruelty,” PPP senator added.
Khan added that to improve the economic condition of the country and to control the rise in dollar price government should restore the trust of business community however