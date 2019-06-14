Share:

SIALKOT - A man committed suicide by jumping into Bambanwala-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal over alleged faithlessness of his wife in Daska City here on Thursday.

According to local police, Sameena Bibi, wife of Shehbaz, a resident of Gulshan Colony, Daska, conducted second marriage without getting divorce from him about a month ago. Shehbaz tried a lot to patch up with his wife, but she totally ignored him and married her paramour without getting divorce from her husband Shehbaz.

Police said that her faithlessness forced Shehbaz to commit suicide by jumping into the canal, adding that Sameena had developed illicit relations with her paramour and married him without getting formal divorce from her first husband.

Police said that the deceased had gone to BRB Canal in Daska. He parked his motorcycle near the canal bank and left Rs30,000 in cash, his driving licence and CNIC with a special message for the people saying “Never trust any beautiful woman in this world. Sameena has destroyed my life.” In his last message, written by him on a chit, he asked his wife Sameena to be happy as he was leaving the world after her faithlessness. Police said that Sameena Bibi had disappeared from the scene, adding that both Shehbaz and Sameena married two years ago and had no children. According to a local former councillor, Shehbaz ran his electrical-mechanical shop near Daska. Rescue 1122 was busy in search of his body in the canal. Further investigation was underway.

CNIC ERROR

The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) issued computerised national identity card (CNIC) to a local male applicant showing him as female. Daska based Fiaz Maseeh told the media that Nadra issued him CNIC (34601-1941748-6) on which it had mentioned him as female besides mentioning his wife Rozi Iqbal as his husband. Fiaz Maseeh said that it was a mistake of Nadra Daska officials, and he had brought it into their notice.