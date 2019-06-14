Share:

JACOBABAD - A man gunned down his elder brother and his son over a domestic row in Juma Khan Dasti, a backward area in the Jacobabad District.

Wives of the victims were also injured in the incident. The scuffle erupted when one of the two sides tried to raise a wall in their shared house in Sadar police precincts.

Altaf Hussain Dasti, according to an official, allegedly opened fire on his brother Bahram Khan (65) and his son Liaquat Ali (40) with a pistol. As a result, both were killed on the spot while two women named Zubeda, wife of Baharam Khan, and Robina, wife of Liaquat Ali, sustained injuries in the incident.

Dasti fled the scene on a motorcycle after committing the crime.

The local police hurried to the scene and moved the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital, Jacobabad. After completing the medic0-legal formalities, bodies of the victims were handed over to the heirs. The injured women were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was said to be out of danger.

Neither police could trace any clue to the killer nor FIR was registered till filing of this news.

SHIKARPUR: Armed assailants gunned down Ibrahim Kamalani Jatoi over an old feud between two groups of Jatoi tribesmen at Katcha area of Khanpur in the vicinity of Rustam Police Station here on Thursday.

The area police moved body of the deceased to Khanpur hospital and handed it over to his heirs after fulfilling necessary medical legal formalities.

The victim was working on his land when the assailants attacked and killed him in front of his mother outside the village.

No case was lodged till filling of this news.