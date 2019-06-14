Share:

ISLAMABAD - A man killed his real brother over monetary dispute in the limits of Shahzad Town police station, said the police.

According to the details, Naeemullah had a monetary dispute with his brother Amin. On the fateful day, Amin along with Asif Khan, son of Habibullah, also real uncle of the deceased, attacked Naeemullah in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station. Wife of the deceased, Sawaira, a temporary resident of Dhok Jabbu, Ali Pur Frash, Islamabad, told the police that Amin had a continuing monetary dispute with her husband and the latter also insulted her before going to murder her husband. She said that the accused severely injured Naeemullah who was immediately shifted to Polyclinic hospital for treatment but could not recover.

The police registered a case against the accused under section 302 of the PPC and further investigation is underway. According to the police, there were no arrests so far in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Nilore police registered a case under section 302 of the PPC after it found bullet marks on body of one Muqaddas Bibi, an 18/19 years old girl.

The family insisted that the girl committed suicide but the police believed that she was shot dead as the body bore multiple marks of bullet injuries. The body was shifted to a hospital at Lehtrar Road. Father of the deceased is in Saudi Arabia and the police were investigating the matter in the light of the available evidence.

