Share:

LAHORE - A newly-wed woman was strangled by her brother in Lahore’s Burki neighbourhood days after she contracted marriage against the will of her parents, police said on Thursday. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police Mahwish Sajjad, who married to a man of her own choice through court a couple of days ago.

According to Burki investigation police, Ghulam Ghouse entered the room of his sister when she was seeping. The 30-year-old attacker strangled his young sister by putting a pillow on her face, a police investigator said. The suspect was arrested by police soon after the incident. The police also registered a murder case against the arrested suspect and launched the investigation.

Police claim to have arrested 442 drug pushers in May

City police arrested at least 442 drug pushers during the ongoing crackdown last month, a police spokesman claimed on Thursday.

According to officials, the City police division registered at least 108 FIRs against the arrested suspects. Similarly, the Cantonment division registered 86 cases, Civil Lines division reported 58 cases, Sadar division 52, Iqbal Town Division 38, and Model Town division registered 98 FIRs during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 880-kg Charas, 325-gram opium, 3-kg heroin, 1490 pills, and 5,885 bottles of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan has ordered the Lahore Police to implement zero tolerance policy against the criminals involved in drug peddling, the spokesman said. Lahore police will deal with such elements with iron hands.

Two women die in accidents

Two elderly women were killed in accidents in parts of the metropolis, rescue workers said on Thursday.

A 70-year-old woman was killed when a speedy motorcycle-rickshaw hit her near Kasurpura bus-stop in Shafiqabad. The woman, not identified yet, was trying to cross the road when the accident took place. She died instantly. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman was killed under a train in the Factory Area police precincts on early Thursday. An eyewitness said the body was lying in parts alongside the railway track as rescue workers reached the spot.

The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the woman. The body was sent to the morgue. Further investigation was underway.