Share:

SIALKOT - A man strangled his wife over a domestic issue in Ganjiyaanwali village, Pasrur tehsil here on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rabia Kausar. She was mother of two minor daughters. The accused, Shakeel Ahmed, fled away.

On the report of the deceased’s family, Pasrur Saddr police registered a case against the accused with no arrest so far. The police also shifted the dead body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

TWO DIE SEPARATELY

An elderly man was found tortured to death in Haibatpur village, Pasrur tehsil. Locals had spotted the dead body and informed Pasrur Saddr police. They shifted the dead body to local hospital for autopsy. Police were investigating with no clue or arrest.

An elderly man was crushed to death by a Sialkot-Lahore bound Lasani Express train at a gate-less railway crossing near Pasrur here on Thursday. The deceased was crossing the railway track when the train hit him, killing him on the spot. Local police took the dead body into custody and shifted it to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Identity of the body was yet to be ascertained.