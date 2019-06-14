Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two persons including a married woman were shot dead while a 7-year-old child was sodomised in different parts of the district, sources said on Thursday.

Police arrested a killer and rapist of the child after filing cases against them and began investigation, the sources added.

According to sources, an ex-service man Hussain, hailing from Bhag Pur, appeared before Police Station Gu­jar Khan and lodged complaint stat­ing that he along with his wife Shah Begum and daughter Tahira Bibi were sleeping in courtyard of his house whereas his another daughter Rubi and daughter in law Mrs Shafique were sleeping in room. He added that his family got up after hearing noise of firing at 3:30am and switched on the light. He mentioned that Tahira Bibi was lying in pool of blood on her bed with a bullet injury into her head. “My daughter died on the spot due to fatal bullet injury,” he said, adding that he moved the body of his daugh­ter to nearby Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

The applicant told the police that his daughter left house of her hus­band Shehbaz and started living with him after a clash with in laws. He accused Shehbaz of murdering Tahira Bibi and requested the police to arrest him.