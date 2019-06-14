Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau has decided to convert the inquiry against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others into investigation in the illegal award of LNG tender to ETPL in its next Executive Board meeting, The Nation learned on Thursday.

In January 2019, the NAB Executive Board had authorised conducting inquiries against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was also former minister for petroleum and natural resources, and others.

In March, 2019, the NAB Rawalpindi had issued third summon of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the subject of call-up notice to the person acquainted with the facts of the case, inquiry against authorities including Abbasi, concerned secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas Company, Inter State Gas Systems, Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited and others regarding illegal award of LNG tender to ETPL.

Following the notice, Abbasi had appeared before the NAB for three time and recoded his statements. The NAB team had given a questionnaire to Abbasi.

The sources in NAB told The Nation that, NAB Rawalpindi had recommended the Bureau’s headquarters to upgrade the inquiry against Abbasi as investigation. They said, the Operations Division will present the NAB Rawalpindi’s recommendations in EBM for approval. The next EBM meeting likely to be held today. They mentioned that NAB can arrest any accuse on investigation stage.

On the other hand, the NAB Rawalpindi had issued a notice to Muhammad Munir Abbasi and directed him to appear before NAB team in the same case on June 17.