ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has no hope to receive its pending amount from United States under Coalition Support Fund (CSF) receipts in next fiscal year, as the government has excluded it from the budget estimates.

The government had kept the CSF amount under non-tax revenues in previous budgets.

The government has targeted to generate Rs 894.5 billion from the non-tax revenues during FY2020 as against budgeted estimates of Rs 771.9 billion of the outgoing fiscal.

However, the government has estimated not to receive CSF amount during ongoing as well in upcoming year, as like outgoing year.

Meanwhile, the government has also revised downwards its non-tax collection target to Rs 637.8 billion for the current fiscal year from the budgeted estimates of Rs 771.9 billion.

The break-up of Rs 894.5 billion showed that government would receive Rs 269.6 billion as income from property and enterprise, Rs 431 billion from receipts from civil administration and Rs 194 billion from miscellaneous receipts during FY2020.

In income from property and enterprise, the government has projected to receive Rs 1 billion from Pakistan Telecom Authority (surplus), Rs 52.7 billion from PTA (3G licences fee), Rs 24.11 billion from provinces mark-up, Rs 124.5 billion as mark up from public sector entities and Rs 66 billion from the dividends during FY2020.

Meanwhile, the break-up of Rs 431 billion from receipts from civil administration showed that government estimated to receive Rs 4.28 billion under general administration, Rs 406 billion from State Bank of Pakistan profit, Rs 15 billion defence, Rs 1.45 billion from the community service and Rs 1.67 billion from social services.

The break-up of Rs 194 billion from miscellaneous receipts showed that government would receive Rs 4.13 billion from economic services, Rs 18.8 billion under foreign grants, Rs 25 billon from citizenship, naturalisation and passport fee and Rs 16 billion under discount retained on local crude oil prices.

Similarly, the government would receive Rs 24.8 7billion from royalty on crude oil, Rs 51.6 billion as royalty on natural gas, Rs 7 billion as windfall levy against crude oil, Rs 4 billion as petroleum levy on LPG, Rs 30 billion as extraordinary receipts (UNO), Rs 57 billion as extraordinary receipts (others) during next fiscal year.