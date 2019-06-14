Share:

FAISALABAD - A person was killed and seven others suffered injuries in an armed clash between two groups at Chak 70 Gujjar Singh Wala in Balochni police precincts here on Thursday.

According to police, the supporters of Waris Fauji group and Rasheed Numberdar and Sadiq started quarrelling over a minor issue on Thursday night when armed men of both sides opened fire at each other.

Consequently, a person identified as Ansar s/o Waris Fauji was killed on the spot while seven others including Shahid, Pervez, Zeeshan, Rehan, Yasir, Ali Raza and Furqan from both sides sustained bullet injuries. Rescue 1122 team shifted four injured persons to hospital while another to DHQ hospital. The condition of three injured was stated to be serious.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the relatives and supporters of victim Ansar s/o Waris Fauji staged a protest,urnt tyres and blocked Sheikhupura Road. Traffic on both sides of the road remained suspended for an hour. The police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors.