Share:

With reference to a news report PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) has made a Boeing 777 operational/overhauled which had been lying unserviceable for eighteen months, through its own engineering department & will make an ATR & Airbus A320 operational by end June 2019 which were also out of service for one year. The CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik & the engineering department of PIA deserves wholehearted appreciation because it will not only increase the number of serviceable airplanes in PIA’s inventory but will also generate the much needed revenue for this cash-starved airline which was once one of the best in the world. Buck up team PIA.

M. ASIF,

Karachi, June 1.