LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the health department is providing the best medical healthcare facilities to patients in the public sector hospitals of the province.

These views were expressed by her during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday.

Matters regarding mutual cooperation in social security hospitals and political situation of the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Dr Yasmin said the health department was ready to provide any kind of cooperation for providing medical facilities to patients of social security hospitals. The health minister said that the federal government had presented a people-friendly budget. Minister Labour and Human Resource thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for ensuring complete cooperation regarding social security

PHC crackdown

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has so far sealed 19,900 fake treatment centres in Punjab, during the ongoing drive against quackery. As many as 46,000 treatment centres were inspected in the province and action was taken against 19,900 outlets. Meanwhile, the PHC teams also sealed around 1,037 illegal laboratories for not implementing minimum service delivery standards, set by the PHC. Moreover, qualified and trained staff was not employed as well. Out of the closed down labs, 200 were in Lahore, Faisalabad 77, Rawalpindi 57, while 50 each were in Sargodha and Okara.