Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek on Friday.

PM Imran and Chinese President Xi held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

On Twitter, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Fisal said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening Pakistan China All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his government's resolve to ensure early completion of CPEC projects.

President Xi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s measures against terrorism and acknowledged efforts for regional peace and stability.

Both sides decided to enhance the depth and breadth of cooperation at all levels to build Pakistan China Community of Shared Destiny in the New Era.

The leaders of SCO member and observer states, as well as representatives of important international organisations, are attending the meeting.

Since becoming a member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating at all levels in various SCO mechanisms including foreign affairs, defence, national security, economy and trade, science and technology and innovation, youth and women empowerment, tourism and media.

Besides Pakistan, SCO’s membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. SCO observers include Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia.

The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the organisation.