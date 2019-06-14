Share:

GUJRANWALA - On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, local police arrested 10 drug-peddlers and recovered contrabands from their possession.

According to police, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayyum Gondal, Khayali police in a crackdown on anti-social elements arrested 10 drug-peddlers including Babar, Abdus Sattar, Asif, Yasir Ali, Arshad, Asim, Ahmed Raza, Shehzad, Waris and Usman.

The police also recovered 5kg of charas and 22 litres of liquor from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.