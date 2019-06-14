Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz has lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board, head coach, captain and chief selector for selecting substandard and below the par team, which is inflicting huge damages to national cause and losing from every other team in the ICC World Cup.

Talking to The Nation from England, Sarfaraz said: “I demand Prime Minister Imran Khan to take stern action against the PCB and call back all the joy-riders without any further delay, as they have no role and reason of staying at UK and they just want to make hefty TA/DAs, enjoy free accommodation and travel on national kitty. They have badly hampered the mood of the dressing room.

“I have complete record of Imran Khan’s past views before taking over as PM, so now when Almighty has given him the powers, he must not be reluctant to show the doors to incapable and super flops coaches and selectors. He must not change his earlier stance and take stern action against them,” he added.

He said: “It was such a shame to watch Pakistan team playing against Australia. The match was lost well before the toss, as everyone is aware that Aussies are not good at playing spinners, but rather than cementing the spin department and playing with Imad Wasim, the team management dropped Shadab Khan and included out-of-sort Shaheen Shah. I have suggested Sarfaraz and company to drop either Shoaib Malik or Asif Ali and pave way for Imad, but they are sleeping.

“They have no sense to read the pitch and to make the things worst, Sarfaraz put Aussies to bat first, which shows the low confidence of the captain. The pathetic fielding and drop catches cost Pakistan dearly. The way Pakistani fielder were dropping catches and allowing Australians to score freely, it was never witnessed before. They were almost playing free shots, as they were sure that Pakistani fielders won’t be able to hold onto catches,” he added.

Sarfaraz said it is good omen for green caps that finally Muhammad Aamir came into rhythm and registered 5-wicket haul, but it was too little too late. “It was supposed from a front line bowler to provide early breakthroughs, in which not only Aamir but all other bowlers badly failed. Aamir did picked up 5 wickets, but it was all done when Aussies were in very comfortable position, while dropped catches were the highlight of Pakistan fielding. It seemed like club cricketers were playing against a national side.”

He said: “Wahab and Hassan Ali gave respectability to Pakistan team’s chase, otherwise all was lost when Pakistan had lost 7 wickets with 180 odd runs on the board. I am highly surprised on those circles, who claim Pakistan was at the brink of winning and upsetting the mighty Aussies. The way Pakistani batsmen just gifted their wickets was hard to absolve, not a single batsman was out on an unplayable delivery.

“Pakistani batsmen were fishing at wayward deliveries. Imam was the funniest of all, as he was offering almost no stroke and was out caught behind on leg side delivery, which had he not touched, it would have been a certain wide ball. Asif Ali was giving catch practice to slip fielders while despite knowing well that Shaheen Shah was last man at the crease, Sarfaraz took single and allowed Shaheen to play the next over,” he added.

The former cricketer said it is time to fix the responsibility where it belongs. The chief selector, head coach and captain must be held accountable for team’s pathetic performances. When the chief selector had handed over the team to head coach and team management, he had no business to remain present at every trip, while the head coach must accept his responsibility so as skipper.

“Now bold and timely decisions are required as they need to make things simple and select playing XI as per opponents’ strength and weaknesses. I think Pakistan team still has chances of progressing to the semifinals but for this, they need to play aggressively,” Sarfaraz concluded.