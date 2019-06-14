Share:

HAFIZABAD - The activists of PPP staged a protest demonstration in front of Hafizabad Press Club to protest against the arrest of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

They called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to desist from, ‘what they said’, such cowardly tactics.

Led by local PPP leaders Yaseen Sandhu, Musaddaq Hussain Shah, Shafiq Rahi, Akram Mujahid and others, they raised slogans against the PTI government and NAB and said that such tactics would not silence the voice of democratic forces. They also rejected the current budget and declared that the activists would not be deterred by the present government.

Meanwhile, Arshad Mehind, former DBA president, ex-general secretary and founding member of PPP strongly condemned the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari and termed it as state terrorism. He said that instead of arresting political rivals, Imran Khan should take serious efforts to arrest the present economic decline and should not allow sinking of Pak currency further to put the country on right path and ensure national harmony for the progress and prosperity of the nation. He said that politically motivated arrest should be stopped for national interest. However, he said that the activists of PPP would not be cowed down by hollow slogans of PTI and its dirty politics.

MMA, APCA REJECTS BUDGET

Mutthida Mahaz Asataza (MMA) Hafizabad and APCA have rejected federal budget and declared it against the workers and salaried people. MMA Hafizabad President Riaz Ahmad Tarar and other office-bearers as well as APCA District Chairman Ch. Nasrullah Hanjra, General Secretary Rana Muhammad Fareedi have called upon the government to review the budget proposals and ensure increase salaries by 50 percent keeping in view the increase in the prices of almost all essential commodities. They have also called upon that the salaried people should be exempted from income tax up to Rs. twelve lakh as was in the past.