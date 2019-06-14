Share:

President Arif Alvi on Friday cancelled a controversial tender for the construction of birdcages costing Rs2 million at the Presidency.

The president took notice of the public tender after media highlighted its publication in national dailies.

The tender, sent out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), invited firms to submit their proposals for the construction of new cages for Macau parrots at the zoo area of the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

According to the CDA, the cages were to cost a whopping Rs1,948,000.

On Thursday, the spokesperson of the President House said the president has taken very serious notice on the publication of the tender notice.

"The President has ordered immediate withdrawal of the said notice and initiated an inquiry," he said.

The spokesperson further added that the tender notice had been released without obtaining approval from the competent authority.