Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said that Sindh government would be held accountable for its corruption and robbery.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said: “We invite the entire city to protest tomorrow. The corruption and looting which we can see in Sindh Local Government Department cannot be seen anywhere else in the country. There is no water in the water line but the tankers are selling water at high rates. People are bound to loot the tankers.”

Sherzaman said they should conduct an enquiry as to how the officers made huge amounts from KWSB and demanded that Local Government and KWSB should be audited by the third-party. They are making millions from illegal hydrants on monthly basis. It is the responsibility of the agencies to check; otherwise, the city will face huge clashes and fights. We will be holding protest at CM House and Bilawal House very soon, he said.

PTI leader and MNA Aftab Siddiqui stated that the entire City of Lights became a hub of problems. “It is the duty of Sindh Government, Local Bodies and KWSB to ensure water supply to citizens in equal, justified and proper manner. But neither Sindh government has shown any concern over public problems nor KWSB understand the difficulties of the citizens.”

On this occasion, MPA Shahzad Qureshi stated that they converted DHA into Karbala for the last one year. “We are bound to purchase water tanker even at Rs 12,000. There is no water in the city and Bilawal House is enjoying fresh water swimming pools. He added the whole nation trusts Prime Minister Imran Khan. Zardari and company are trying to fool the public. DHA and CBC are tired now and the public will come out of their houses for resolution of their problems,” he added.