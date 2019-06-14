Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review appeal filed by Mukhtaran Mai against the acquittal of 13 people accused in the gang-rape case.

A three-member Bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the review appeal filed by Mukhtaran Mai.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the points raised in the petition may be looked at in another case.

He remarked that the points raised in the application could not form the basis of a review petition. Only a mistake or mistakes in a ruling can be highlighted for reconsideration in a review petition, he added.

He advised that the petition should be shortened and asked the petitioner to shorten the review petition or it will drag on for 10 years.

Mukhtaran Mai’s lawyer, Aitzaz Ahsan, informed the court that the Lahore High Court (LHC) in its 2005 verdict had stated that no injuries resulting from a sexual assault were visible even though witness statements said otherwise.