LAHORE : Indian Sikh pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan today ( Friday) through a special train for Jore Mela to commemorate the martyrdom of their fifth guru, Arjan Dev. Evacuee Trust Property Board officials and office-bearers of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee will welcome the pilgrims. Jore Mela is annually held at Gurudawara Dera Sahib near Lahore Fort. The Lahore Transport Company in collaboration with its private transport operator provides special air conditioned buses for the pilgrims, said a spokesperson for the company.