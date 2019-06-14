Share:

Sindh Cabinet in its meeting on Friday approved proposals for 1228 billion provincial budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also holding the portfolio of finance, will present the surplus budget in Sindh Assembly with no proposal of new taxes.

The government has decided to raise salaries and pensions of its employees by 15%, according to the budget proposals. The raise will be applicable on all grades of government employees.

To boost education in the province, the government has proposed to end examination and enrollment fees of matriculation and intermediate students in the next year’s budget.

Moreover, the government will award Rs. one Lac to each student of Matrict and Intermediate who will pass exams in A-1 Grade.

The province has also proposed allocation of funds for construction of two small dams to resolve the problem of water shortage in Karachi.

Sindh will receive five billion rupees from centre and 51.14 bln from external sources for its development works, according to the budget papers.

The province will allocate 105 bln rupees for law and order in the next fiscal year’s budget.

The government also proposes Rs. 30 bln for construction of roads, bridges, flyovers and underpasses in Karachi.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will present budget in the provincial legislature on Friday evening.