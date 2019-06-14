Share:

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will hear references filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court (SHC) Judge KK Agha today.

The references are scheduled to be heard at 2pm.

The government had filed references against two superior court judges, Justice Isa and Judge Agha in the SJC after complaints were received against judges for owning properties abroad but did not mention them in their wealth statements.

President Arif Alvi had forwarded the references to the SJC.

The SJC is the only constitutional authority mandated by Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against a judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court.

It comprises chief justice of Pakistan as chairman, two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court and two senior most judges of the high courts as members.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Amanullah Kanrani while speaking to reporters in Islamabad on Thursday said, lawyers across the country will boycott courts today (Friday).

Kanrani said the reference filed against Justice Isa cannot be called an official one in legal terms at present.

"The matter, right now, is between the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Attorney General," he said. "The matter is in its initial stages."

However, he added that till the SJC did not deem it fit enough to make a case for action, the reference was "just a mere piece of paper".