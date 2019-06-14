Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal tax ombudsman Mushtaq Sukhera was removed from his position on Thursday by the government, according to a notification issued. The notification was issued by the ministry for law and justice after approval from President Arif Alvi. Sukhera held the tax ombudsman position since 2017. Prior to this position, he was the former Punjab inspector general police (IGP). In 2018, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) framed charges against Sukhera on a private complaint filed by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in connection with the IGP’s alleged role in June 2014 Model Town massacre.