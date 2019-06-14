Share:

SARGODHA/MUZAFFARGARH - Two police constables embraced martyrdom in separate shootouts with outlaws here on Thursday.

In Sargodha, a police constable was martyred in a shootout with criminals in Shahpur Saddr police precincts. According to police, a raid was conducted in Kandan village for the arrest of a female proclaimed offender named Sajida Gillani in a seven years old murder case. As police party reached nearer, a volley of bullets was fired upon them by the suspects. Resultantly, a constable named Amir Ejaz embraced martyrdom while another named Mazhar Iqbal sustained injuries. Police fired back in retaliation.

During the shootout, an accused identified as Ejaz was killed. However, Sajida Gillani managed to escape from the scene along with her brother Shujjat Hussain Shah.

Later, funeral for martyred cop Amir Ejaz was offered at police lines. The deceased was brother of five sisters and lived at Shahpur. The police registered a case against four accused including Sajida, her brother, an unknown accused and deceased Ejaz under murder, 7/ATA and other sections of law at Shahpur Saddr police station. Sajida Gillani and her co-accused were wanted by the police in the murder case of a woman Chand Bibi. The accused had murdered her to occupy her house seven years ago. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah ordered to arrest the fugitives as soon as possible.

In Muzaffargarh, a police constable lost his life while fighting against dacoits near Kalarwali pully. According to police, Naib Moharar Constable Zaheer along with his cousin Head Constable Aftab and another policeman intercepted some dacoits on Wednesday night while they were looting wayfarers. The criminals opened fire at police party, killing Zaheer on the spot and managed to escape.

Following the incident, DPO Sadiq Dogar visited the site and cordoned off the area. A smart contingent of police presented salute to the martyr after his funeral at Muzaffargarh police lines.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, SP investigations Sajjad Ahmed Gujjar, ADIG DG Khan Rehanur Rasool Khan Afghan, DSP Headquarters Sadullah Khan, DSP Jatoi Asif Rasheed, DSP City Nasir Nawaz, family and friends of the martyred constable and a large number of police officials attended his funeral. An official ambulance escorted by a police vehicle drove the martyr’s body to his native town Kallar Wali for burial.