KAMALIA - Two women including a passenger were injured in a robbery attempt at a passenger coach on Kamalia-Chichawatni Bypass Road the other day.

According to police, five to six unknown persons lobbed stones at an AC coach that was on the way to Lahore on Kamalia-Chichawatni Bypass Road in an attempt to stop and loot it. The driver kept his senses, lunged through the volley of stones and did not stop. The stones hit and injured the bus hostess and a female passenger. Police were informed of the incident as soon as the bus reached Kamalia. Kamalia Saddr police filed a case against unknown suspects and started further investigation. Passengers and people of the area demanded immediate action from the higher authorities and the activation of Patrolling Police check-post in the area to stop such incidents.