SHEIKHUPURA - Two youngsters died in a road accident near Chak No. 32 on GT Road here the other day.

According to police, Usman and Hassan were travelling on a motorcycle on GT Road when a speeding bus hit them from the rear. Both sustained serious head injuries and were rushed to hospital where they died.

Later, locals protested against massive traffic rules violations on GT Road, saying that the traffic police personnel deployed on the road had never bothered to control traffic. Ferozewala police started investigation against the absconding bus driver.