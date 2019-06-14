Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) MA/MSc/MCom (Part-I&II) annual examinations for the year 2019 will begin on Thursday, July 4, according to a press release issued by the controller examinations on Thursday.

The preparations to conduct the exams, which will be held simultaneously at the various designated centres, have been completed, the press release said.

The roll number slips and date sheets of regular candidates have been dispatched to the colleges concerned while those of the private candidates to the addresses provided by them, it said, adding that candidates who find any error or omission in the roll number slip or those who did not receive theirs may contact the controller exams office at Hafiz Hayat Campus. The date sheet is also available on UoG website <www.uog.edu.pk>.