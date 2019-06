Share:

The US dollar continued its upward trajectory against the Pakistani rupee on Friday.

The US dollar rose by Rs1.10 in the interbank market to reach Rs154.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar , shedding Rs1.33 in the interbank market.

Following the rise in the interbank, the US dollar also strengthened in the open market with an Rs1.50 increase to be traded at Rs153.50.