RAWALPINDI - Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi Tanveer directed authorities concerned to accelerate cleanliness work of Nullah Lai and complete the task to ensure smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains.
He said that dredging and de-silting work from Murree Road Bridge to Ganjmandi Bridge had been completed under first phase. He said that over 80 percent task had been completed and mud and garbage removed from Nullah Lai was being shifted out of city.
He said that the contractor had been directed to focus areas under bridges which cause flash flooding during Monsoon rains. He said that the Agency had finalised a comprehensive plan for Monsoon season while the cleanliness and de-silting work of all sewerage lines would be completed within few days.
Under the project, different sections of Nullah Lai including Murree Road Bridge to Gawalmandi, City Saddar Road, Ratta, Pirwadhai and Phagwari to Katrian Bridge were especially cleared.
The Punjab government had allocated Rs10 million grant for the project which is being completed using heavy machinery including excavators, loaders and dumpers.