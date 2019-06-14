Share:

RAWALPINDI - Manag­ing Director Water and San­itation Agency Rawalpindi Tanveer directed authorities concerned to accelerate clean­liness work of Nullah Lai and complete the task to ensure smooth flow of water during Monsoon rains.

He said that dredging and de-silting work from Mur­ree Road Bridge to Ganjman­di Bridge had been completed under first phase. He said that over 80 percent task had been completed and mud and gar­bage removed from Nullah Lai was being shifted out of city.

He said that the contrac­tor had been directed to focus areas under bridges which cause flash flooding during Monsoon rains. He said that the Agency had finalised a comprehensive plan for Mon­soon season while the cleanli­ness and de-silting work of all sewerage lines would be com­pleted within few days.

Under the project, different sections of Nullah Lai includ­ing Murree Road Bridge to Ga­walmandi, City Saddar Road, Ratta, Pirwadhai and Phag­wari to Katrian Bridge were especially cleared.

The Punjab government had allocated Rs10 million grant for the project which is being completed using heavy ma­chinery including excavators, loaders and dumpers.