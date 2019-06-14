Share:

HAFIZABAD - A widow has appealed to Chief Minister of Punjab, IG Police, RPO Gujranwala and DPO Hafizabad to take action against the influential land grabbers who were hell-bent on occupying her property.

Fakhra Naseem, widow of Ziaullah and a resident of Madhrianwala, said that her only son had been murdered some time back and she got Stay Orders from the Court of Law, but her close relatives Basharat Hayat and others forcibly ploughed her land and damaged standing maize and other crops worth Rs100,000. She added that the accused had also threatened her with dire consequences. She further said that the accused also intended to grab her land in Bhoon Kalan and Behak Ahmed Yar. She called upon the authorities to provide her security and take legal action against the accused.