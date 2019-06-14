Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 2-day 2nd nation­al training workshop on com­mercial meat production commenced at Pr Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture Univer­sity here on Thursday, with an aim to train the farmers, es­pecially women, who are not aware of profit with modern dairy practices and enable them to harvest maximum profit at commercial levels.

Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Dr Nadeem Akhtar Ab­basi was chief guest at the in­augural session while deans, directors and over 30 farmers from all over the Pakistan are also participating.

Dr Abbasi sad that live­stock sector played key role in national economy, adding that farmers could bring real change in the economy of the country. The vice chancellor encouraged the participants to actively take part in the training and also encouraged the team of event organisers from department of Livestock Production and Management for their efforts. Earlier, Dr Arfan Yousaf, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Scienc­es and Dr Tanveer Ahmad, Chairman Department of Live­stock Production and Manage­ment highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop.