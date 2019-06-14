Share:

Like other countries across the globe, World Blood Donor Day was also observed across Pakistan on Friday.

The World Blood Donor Day is marked to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood.

Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person. A decision to donate your blood can save a life or even several if your blood is separated into its components — red cells, platelets and plasma — which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions.

Over 110 million units of donated blood are collected globally every year. Nearly 50 per cent of these blood donations are collected in high-income countries, home to less than 20 per cent of the world’s population.

Many patients requiring transfusion, however, do not have timely access to safe blood and blood products. Every country needs to ensure that supplies of blood and blood products are sufficient and free from HIV, hepatitis viruses and other infections that can be transmitted through transfusion.

There is a constant need for regular blood supply because blood can be stored for only a limited time before use.