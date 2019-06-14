Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thanks to Yazdan’s match-winning 61, Diamond Cricket Club Rawalpindi beat Kent Club by 51 runs in the DCA Rawalpindi Inter Club Cricket Championship 2019 match here at Pasban Cricket ground. Batting first, Diamond Rawalpindi managed to post 171 all out in 27.3 overs. Yazdan batted with lot of authority and scored polished 61 consuming 69 deliveries. He smashed 9 fours and the lone six of the match, while Salahhuddin contributed 24 with the help of 5 boundaries. Rajdan Khan was the most successful Kent bowler with 4-40, while Umer Ahmed and Syed Bilawal bagged two wickets apiece conceding 9 and 47 runs respectively. Chasing 172 runs for victory, Kent Club were bundled out for 120 in 23.5 overs. Rajid Khan was the only notable batsman with unbeaten 22 with the help of two fours, while extras were the second highest with 20 runs.

Saqib, Haris and Wajahat took 2 wickets each giving away 19, 24 and 26 runs respectively. Yazdan was named player of the match for his outstanding batting performance.