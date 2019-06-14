Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), advised Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday to step down from his office and go home.

“I give the PM an advice to resign and go home,” he said, while interacting with journalists on the premises of the accountability court where he was brought by NAB officials for the hearing of the fake bank accounts case.

To a question about the prime minister’s decision to appoint a high-powered commission to probe the massive debt piled up over the past decade, the PPP co-chairman asked the premier to task the body with a probe into the foreign loans taken over a period of the past two decades.

He said the passage of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 depended on which side of the aisle Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal chooses to sit in Parliament.

“How did Imran Khan say that the country has stabilised. Have people’s salaries been increased,” he questioned, recalling that their salaries were increased during his term in power.

To another question about the prime minister saying that he won’t worry if he loses his life in his struggle to bring corrupt elements to justice, Zardari said the premier was not saying this for the first time.

“He [Imran] would say that he would kill himself than to go to the International Monetary Fund [for a bailout package],” the PPP co-chairman said.