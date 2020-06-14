Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told on Saturday that a smart lockdown had been enforced in 1,292 localities across the country during the last 24 hours to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The NCOC was also apprised that a total of 308,600 people were affected due to imposition of smart lockdown in different areas. According to the details, in the federal capital, the smart lockdown was imposed in sector G-9/2 and G-9/3 along with Karachi Company (G-9 Markaz) during the last 24 hours.

The forum was also informed that the federal and provincial authorities were ensuring compliance to health guidelines / instructions, particularly regarding workplaces, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops, besides pursuing the Track, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy.

The NCOC was further told that the smart lockdown was enforced in 844 areas of Punjab affecting the population of some 15,200 during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, the lockdown was imposed in 414 localities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with affected population of 11,000; seven localities in Sindh with the affected population of 7,000; 12 areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and five areas in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NCOC meeting which held here was told that over 13,116 violations of health guidelines / instructions were observed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Punitive action was taken against some 1,541 markets / shops, 33 industrial units and 1,429 vehicles.

In the Islamabad Capital Territory, 44 hotels, 120 shops and seven industrial units and seven workshops were sealed and 42 public service vehicles were banned due to over 255 SOPs’ violations.

Likewise, 163 markets and shops were sealed, and 170 vehicles were fined over 1,037 violations of COVID SOPs in the AJK. Similarly, 37 shops / markets and15 industrial units were sealed / closed, and 83 vehicles were fined over 231 SOP violations in Gilgit-Baltistan. In KP, 122 vehicles were fined with 239 shops / markets sealed / closed owing to 5,798 violations, while 820 shops and nine industrial units were closed / sealed, and 776 vehicles were fined over 3,753 violations in Punjab. Likewise, 217 vehicles were fined, and 81 shops and one industrial unit were closed / sealed over 1,306 violations of COVID SOPs in Sindh, while action was taken against 81 shops / markets, one industrial unit and 217 PSV vehicles over 736 SOP violations in Balochistan.

Medicine Available

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza on Saturday said that he has assured the availability of medicines used for management of COVID-19 patients.

Chairing a meeting regarding coronavirus, he said Tocilizumab and Remedesivir injections used for COVID-19 patients are being made available at the hospitals by the government.

The SAPM said these medicines will be distributed among critically ill patients through a robust mechanism to meet the needs of various hospitals. He said taking cognizance of reports of short supply of these two injections the government took immediate action and after extensive efforts there is improvement in availability status of the Tocilizumab Injection. He said strict action will be taken against elements involved in over-charging or black marketeering of life-saving drugs in accordance with DRAP Act 2012.

The SAPM said public is encouraged to inform DRAP on its Toll-Free number 0800-03727 in case they have been over-charged for Actemra Injection. He said directions have been issued to National Task Force on Eradication of Spurious and Sub-standard drugs to apprehend black marketeers and over-charging elements on approved prices of Tocilizumab Injection.

Meanwhile, approximately 3,858 health workers have contracted Coronavirus across the country of which 36 have lost their lives since it first broke out in Pakistan. According to officials figures, among the affected were 2,327 doctors, 476 nurses and 1,055 other medical staff. About 3,110 were on duty elsewhere whereas 748 of them were working in intensive-care centres.

According to the official data, 1,456 healthcare workers have recovered from Covid-19 while 2,100 of them had been quarantined at home and other places. About 266 are under treatment at various hospitals in which 263 health workers are in good health while three are in critical condition and are on ventilators. Fourteen among the 36 health care workers who lost their lives hailed from Sindh, 7 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 from Punjab, 5 from Balochistan and 2 each from Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed at least 6,472 new coronavirus cases in the country during the last 24 hours as the total tally swelled to 132,405.

These infections include 50,087 in Punjab, 49,256 in Sindh, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 1,044 in Gilgit Baltistan and 574 in Azad Kashmir. The death toll from the disease has risen to 2,551 with 88 deaths reported during the last twenty four hours. Some, 50,056 patients have so far recovered from the disease.