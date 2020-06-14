Share:

Rawalpindi - Two patients died in Rawalpindi on Saturday because of coronavirus, informed sources.

According to details,AkmalMirza, 60 years old, PML-N Rawalpindi Chapter Secretary Information died at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. He was facing breathing problem for last four days and tested positive of coronavirus. His funeral prayer was offered in a graveyard near Qasim Market. Former PML-N MNA Malik ShakilAwan termed his death a great loss to the party in Rawalpindi. He said that he was a humble soul and true follower of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. They said that Khalid Mehmood, 55, a resident of Satellite Town, died on June 13 early morning in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

A total of 66 people including 13 employees of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Murree tested COVID-19 positive and 329 patients got discharged from hospitals.

Of the 13 infected patients, five were doctors. The government sealed OPD of THQ Murree for next 72 hours. Similarly, the government also sealed Police ChokwyTareet (controlled by PS Murree) and a private bank after cops and bankers got infected with coronavirus.

Tens of hundreds of families of ruling elites and other powerful departments thronged to Murree where they have occupied all the guest houses and motels despite a ban on entry of tourists in Murree by the government. The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached 3,232 while 120 people died and 1,945 got patients discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals. At present, 1,167 confirmed patients are under treatment including 381 patients in four government-run hospitals - Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital. The number of home isolation cases increased in the district as over 786 patients were isolated in their homes while the health authority officials termed that these patients were isolated in their houses as they had no symptoms of COVID-19 but their laboratory test results were positive. Apart from this, 1,780 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 tests but the report will come after three to four days.

The local administration also kept 3,651 persons in quarantinewho had been close contacts of the confirmed patients including 2,867 people who had been isolated in their houses. As many as 10 District Health Authority teams had been deployed in 588 houses to monitor the health of the people isolated in their homes.

On the other hand, District Administration on Friday sealed 22 shops in and around Raja Bazaar and adjoining areas as these shops were opened during lockdown and imposed fines Rs90,000.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that there was a complete lockdown on every Saturday and Sunday and those shopkeepers would face strict action from district administration. He said that different teams of the district administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners visited the markets and bazaars in Raja Bazaar, Saddar, Commercial Market and main bazaars of seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district including Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, KotliSattian and KalarSyedan.

The Commissioner also made it compulsory for the people visiting government offices and civic bodies to wear face mask otherwise their complaints will not be entertained. “This was done to create awareness among the people to wear face masks in public places to save them and their families from COVID-19,” he said.