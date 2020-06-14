Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Industrial Area police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered four stolen motorbikes, looted cash, mobile phones, ornaments and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday. The alleged gangsters were involved in looting people at gunpoint. The nabbed dacoits have been identified as Anjum alias Taji, AsadIshaq and Khalid while the police also recovered four motorbikes, cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several dacoity and street crime incidents in the twin cities. Separate cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Islamabad Women Police station arrested a housemaid for her alleged involvement in a theft case and recovered cash in local and foreign currency from her. The accused has been identified as Sumera Robin. The police have recovered Rs751,000 and 400 US dollars from her. A case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.