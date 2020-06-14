Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reported 30 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infected persons to 604.

Out of these, 342 active cases are under treatment at hospitals while one more died with the virus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12.

A report released here by the health department said that of 10,578 people who had been tested for COVID-19 so far in the region, the results of 10,534 were received; 604 were declared positive while 250 patients had recovered.

The report said that out of 12 deaths, seven were reported from Muzaffarabad, two in Mirpur and one each in Rawalakot, Sudhonoti and Bhmber districts of the territory.

Of 342 active cases, 159 are under treatment at three health facilities in Muzaffarabad, six at DHQ (District Headquarter Hospital) Hattian, two at DHQ Neelum, 22 at CMH Rawalakot, 19 at DHQ Bagh, 33 at DHQ Plundari (Sudhunoti), three at DHQ Haveeli, 41 at two health facilities in Mirpur district, 40 at DHQ Bhimber, 15 at DHQ Kotli and two at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Dudial in Mirpur district.